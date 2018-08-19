Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Stock Price

News stories about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3362915616194 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently commented on PMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE PMT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.79. 305,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.41. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $19.93.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $82.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 36.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 144.62%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Chang sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $36,202.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Dufauchard Jr. Preston sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,212 shares of company stock worth $875,402. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

