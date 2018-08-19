Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact National American University Holdngs (NAUH) Share Price

Headlines about National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. National American University Holdngs earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 48.0005055564425 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get National American University Holdngs alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded National American University Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ NAUH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. National American University Holdngs has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

About National American University Holdngs

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for National American University Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National American University Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.