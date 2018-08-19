Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Share Price

Media headlines about Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vishay Intertechnology earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 48.0746826802012 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE:VSH opened at $22.55 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $761.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.55 million. equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.