Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Optical Cable (OCC) Stock Price

Media stories about Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Optical Cable earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.3231627277527 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Optical Cable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.

Optical Cable stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Optical Cable has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $4.30.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.12%.

In other Optical Cable news, Chairman Neil D. Wilkin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,074,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,417.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

