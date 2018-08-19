Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect McDermott International (MDR) Share Price

News stories about McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. McDermott International earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.5593984404343 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:MDR opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McDermott International has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.81.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. McDermott International had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that McDermott International will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on McDermott International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDermott International from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.66” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “$17.66” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

In other McDermott International news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $40,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

