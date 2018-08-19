Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Wingstop (WING) Share Price

Headlines about Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wingstop earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.6411629238003 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $64.91.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

In related news, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $57,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $1,022,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,198 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

