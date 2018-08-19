Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Anixter International (AXE) Stock Price

News stories about Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Anixter International earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 47.1337958966606 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Anixter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE AXE opened at $71.95 on Friday. Anixter International has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.12.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Anixter International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Anixter International will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Eck sold 16,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

