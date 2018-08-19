Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact A Schulman (SHLM) Stock Price

News articles about A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. A Schulman earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.1851616004269 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A Schulman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of SHLM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.60. 67,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. A Schulman has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. A Schulman’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

A. Schulman, Inc manufactures and supplies plastic compounds and resins. It offers custom performance colors, including standard and customized colors, organic and inorganic pigments, high chroma colors in translucent or opaque formats, and special effects. The company also provides engineered composites, such as bulk molding compounds, sheet molding compounds, and thick molding compounds, as well as high performance engineered structural composite solutions for original equipment manufacturers and custom molders.

