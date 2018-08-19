Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Infinera (INFN) Stock Price

Headlines about Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Infinera earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 48.5301635879055 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Drexel Hamilton set a $13.00 target price on Infinera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 price objective on Infinera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.97.

INFN traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $8.73. 1,157,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,172. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Infinera has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $208.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

