Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Heritage Financial (HFWA) Share Price

News headlines about Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Heritage Financial earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.2189939912729 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 515,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,694. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HFWA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Heritage Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

In other news, CFO Donald Hinson sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $47,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,233.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $244,376.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,928.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.