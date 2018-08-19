Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Gannett (GCI) Share Price

Headlines about Gannett (NYSE:GCI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gannett earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 50.0506309286849 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

GCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gannett from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gannett from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gannett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gannett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE:GCI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,753. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.95. Gannett has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $730.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.17 million. Gannett had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Gannett will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gannett declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

In other Gannett news, insider Andrew T. Yost sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $53,768.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,034 shares in the company, valued at $73,083.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

