Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Matson (MATX) Stock Price

News headlines about Matson (NYSE:MATX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Matson earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 47.5869245368964 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MATX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 target price on shares of Matson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

MATX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 121,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,369. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. Matson has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.28 million. Matson had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. analysts anticipate that Matson will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 47.19%.

In related news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

