Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Knowles (KN) Stock Price

News articles about Knowles (NYSE:KN) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Knowles earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.6538528523722 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Knowles stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Knowles has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.86 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 13.12%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Knowles from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, insider Michael S. Polacek purchased 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $29,902.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 65,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas G. Jackson sold 2,756 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $50,241.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,966.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

