Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Xencor (XNCR) Stock Price

Media coverage about Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xencor earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.221166647218 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.59. Xencor has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $44.88.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Xencor had a negative net margin of 137.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. equities analysts forecast that Xencor will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

In other Xencor news, insider Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $2,025,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 138,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $5,489,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,651 shares of company stock worth $22,763,811. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.