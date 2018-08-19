Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Forescout Technologies (FSCT) Share Price

News coverage about Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Forescout Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2828765853764 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

NASDAQ FSCT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -4.14. Forescout Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $38.45.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $67.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.31) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Forescout Technologies will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In other Forescout Technologies news, Vice Chairman David G. Dewalt sold 50,374 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,752,511.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $140,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,958 shares of company stock worth $5,436,679. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Forescout Technologies

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

