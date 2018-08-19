Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First Republic Bank (FRC) Stock Price

News articles about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Republic Bank earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.5607559437685 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

NYSE FRC opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $84.56 and a one year high of $105.52.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $744.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.03 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

