Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Neon Therapeutics (NTGN) Share Price

News headlines about Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Neon Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.1606001880795 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NTGN stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.92. 25,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,700. Neon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($7.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($7.04). sell-side analysts predict that Neon Therapeutics will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

NTGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cann assumed coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “$11.74” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

