Sol J. Barer Acquires 2,551,020 Shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (GNMX) Stock

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) Director Sol J. Barer bought 2,551,020 shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $2,448,979.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,028,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,910.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ GNMX opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.65.
Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.
Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile
Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.
