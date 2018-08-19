Snap (SNAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Snap’s user base declined sequentially in the second quarter. Management attributed the decline to the redesign of the application. The decline is a concern as it makes the platform less attractive to advertisers. Moreover, increasing competition from Facebook’s Instagram continues to negatively impact user base growth. Shares of Snap have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, advertising revenues grew in the quarter driven by strong international growth. The shift from auction to programmatic has worked wonders for Snap, although continuing price decline is a concern. Moreover, Snap’s strategy of bringing in new features to attract more users and advertisers is positive. Snapchat has become the most preferred social networking medium among teenagers, which is a major growth driver.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Pivotal Research restated a sell rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Snap from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.79.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of -2.73. Snap has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $21.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $262.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.79% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. analysts anticipate that Snap will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,465,171 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $16,790,859.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,794,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,283,159.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $268,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,359,358 shares of company stock valued at $27,918,744.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 171.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 37,157,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,385,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468,531 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at $132,330,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Snap by 81.1% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,989,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921,688 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Snap by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,968,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,367,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,756 shares during the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

