Smart Sand (SND) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SND. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Sand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Smart Sand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered Smart Sand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Smart Sand from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Shares of SND stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Edwin Young acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 253,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Smart Sand in the second quarter worth $121,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the first quarter worth $128,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the first quarter worth $155,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Smart Sand in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

