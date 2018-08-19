SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Position Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of SL Green Realty worth $19,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 129.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,359,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,780,000 after buying an additional 3,024,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 158.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,027,000 after buying an additional 361,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 352.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after buying an additional 146,426 shares during the period. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 25.7% in the first quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 646,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after buying an additional 132,066 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 83.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 103,371 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $105.86 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $89.46 and a 1-year high of $106.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “$100.62” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $6,847,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 277,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,255,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 118 Manhattan buildings totaling 49.9 million square feet.

