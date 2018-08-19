Sixt (SIX2) Given a €107.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective from Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Commerzbank set a €127.00 ($144.32) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($127.27) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €118.00 ($134.09) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €101.40 ($115.23).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €110.60 ($125.68) on Friday. Sixt has a one year low of €47.22 ($53.66) and a one year high of €92.45 ($105.06).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

