Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Position Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 26,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 617,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,297,000 after buying an additional 81,007 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$170.72” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.69.

In other news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total value of $146,270.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,265.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Rulli sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $235,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $178.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $145.78 and a 1 year high of $179.45.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 55.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.58%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.