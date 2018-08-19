SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock (SSNT) Receives Media Impact Score of -0.09

News stories about SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock (NASDAQ:SSNT) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock earned a media sentiment score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 48.5294810261525 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSNT. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

SSNT remained flat at $$3.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343. SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock (NASDAQ:SSNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. sell-side analysts predict that SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers associated training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

