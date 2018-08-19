Signition LP Invests $375,000 in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Stock

Signition LP bought a new stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont during the first quarter worth $1,363,000. MRJ Capital Inc. boosted its position in DowDuPont by 16.7% during the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 77,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grisanti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DowDuPont by 11.7% during the first quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DWDP. Barclays decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $1,357,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.