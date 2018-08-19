Sierra Wireless, Inc. Buys 9,500 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW) Stock

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) insider Sierra Wireless, Inc. acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,020.00.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

On Tuesday, August 14th, Sierra Wireless, Inc. acquired 9,500 shares of Sierra Wireless stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,105.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Sierra Wireless, Inc. bought 9,500 shares of Sierra Wireless stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.57 per share, with a total value of C$185,915.00.

Shares of SW opened at C$25.26 on Friday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$19.06 and a 52 week high of C$30.17.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.