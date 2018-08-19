Shanta Gold (SHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 155.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shanta Gold in a research note on Monday, June 4th.

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

LON SHG opened at GBX 4.70 ($0.06) on Friday. Shanta Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.49 ($0.13).

In other news, insider Anthony Durrant bought 413,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £24,789.54 ($31,623.34).

About Shanta Gold

Shanta Gold Limited is a gold producing company engaged in the investment in gold exploration and production in Tanzania. The Company is engaged in mining, processing, exploration and related activities. Its Tanzanian-based assets include New Luika Gold Mine, Singida, Songea and Lupa Goldfield exploration.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.