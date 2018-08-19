SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.11 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,965 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 4,527 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $435,135.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Neill sold 452 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $43,437.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.14 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $66.14 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

