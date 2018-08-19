SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,356.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 96,187 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 386.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 70,723 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,240,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

VGSH opened at $59.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $59.69 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.