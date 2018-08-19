SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 123.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total System Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSS opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $97.82. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $956.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,430,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,321.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.