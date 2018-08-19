Semtech Co. (SMTC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Semtech were worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,237,000 after purchasing an additional 276,394 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 18.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,407,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,382,000 after purchasing an additional 684,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 4,098.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,213,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.37. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $51.95.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.33 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Semtech from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 13,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $651,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc Pegulu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $797,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,453 shares of company stock worth $15,434,742. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

