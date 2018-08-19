Sei Investments Co. Has $11.13 Million Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 82.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 467,792 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 211,175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 135.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,102 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 938.3% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 229,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 207,835 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 169.8% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 22,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 43,085.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Kelley bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $1,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 681,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,168,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $34.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.95.

NYSE:COG opened at $23.60 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $453.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

