Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,171 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,089,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 671 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 24,905 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.42 per share, with a total value of $5,340,130.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,778,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.84, for a total transaction of $8,193,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,366,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,910 shares of company stock worth $15,307,149 and have sold 242,195 shares worth $49,347,901. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.53.

PANW stock opened at $213.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.61, a P/E/G ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.79. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $126.82 and a 52 week high of $219.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $567.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.79 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

