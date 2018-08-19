Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 13,251 Shares of RealPage Inc (RP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.34% of RealPage worth $15,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RealPage by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RealPage by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of RealPage by 11.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 6.7% in the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RealPage Inc has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $216.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.14 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 0.69%. RealPage’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RP. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RealPage to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RealPage in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on RealPage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

In other news, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 794,939 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $45,096,889.47. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,674,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,002,610.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 110,854 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $6,759,876.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,945,439 shares in the company, valued at $118,632,870.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,158,237 shares of company stock worth $184,227,804 over the last ninety days. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

