Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires Shares of 159,636 AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 159,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,612,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.07% of AmerisourceBergen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $106.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $43.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

In related news, EVP Dale Danilewitz sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $257,482.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $257,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $585,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,216.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,656 shares of company stock worth $9,132,116 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

