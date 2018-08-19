SecretCoin (SCRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $94,337.00

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, SecretCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. SecretCoin has a total market cap of $94,337.00 and $0.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SecretCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00019116 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013101 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001200 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000128 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SecretCoin

SecretCoin (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. SecretCoin’s official website is secretcoin.club . SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

SecretCoin Coin Trading

SecretCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecretCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecretCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SecretCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

