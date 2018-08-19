SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 27.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 106.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Morningstar set a $91.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.25.

Shares of WMT opened at $97.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.73. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $127,228,052.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $572,684,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $100,756,440.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $283,345,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

