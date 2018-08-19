Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Sandler O’Neill set a $31.00 price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.17.

SBCF opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Goldman sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,600,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,440,000 after purchasing an additional 315,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,360,000 after purchasing an additional 83,599 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 652,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 44,370 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth $18,169,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

