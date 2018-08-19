Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

Get Scpharmaceuticals alerts:

SCPH has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Scpharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on Scpharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised Scpharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Scpharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 19.23. Scpharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $18.17.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. equities research analysts anticipate that Scpharmaceuticals will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 21,048.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 287,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scpharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.