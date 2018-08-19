Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB) Stake Lessened by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 258,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 33,436 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $69.18 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $58.24 and a 1 year high of $69.41.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

