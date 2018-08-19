Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB) Position Increased by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 5.0% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $13,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 258,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 33,436 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $58.24 and a twelve month high of $69.41.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

