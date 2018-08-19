Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,086,025 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 69,568 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Anadarko Petroleum worth $152,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,659,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $121,572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 26.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Shares of APC stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APC. Citigroup lowered their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC).

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.