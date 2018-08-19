Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $164.69 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,220 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Zoetis worth $164,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,069,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,736,000 after buying an additional 2,584,199 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,883,000 after buying an additional 4,974,081 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,226,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,499,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,099,000 after buying an additional 529,666 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,948,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,762,000 after buying an additional 82,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roman Trawicki sold 8,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $764,852.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $169,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,099 shares of company stock worth $17,978,939. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $90.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $96.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.53.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $91.47 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

