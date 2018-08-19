Sanofi SA (SNY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. Sanofi posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. ValuEngine cut Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $37,612,405.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,073,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,144,000 after buying an additional 572,694 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $16,378,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Sanofi by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 397,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 16.7% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,688,000 after buying an additional 295,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $10,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNY opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

