San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 7,986 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.2% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 11,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 40.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,776.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $17,196,247.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,977 shares of company stock valued at $19,788,828 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Honeywell International from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.29.

Shares of HON stock opened at $155.17 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13. The stock has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

