Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (SMF) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

News articles about Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:SMF) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 49.1291807821054 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

About Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Salient MLP and Energy Infrastructure Fund (the Fund), is an organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions (Distributions) to its shareholders. The Fund seeks to provide its shareholders with a tax-efficient vehicle to invest in a portfolio of energy infrastructure companies that own midstream and other energy assets.

