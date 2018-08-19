Sabre Corp (SABR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $942.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) will post sales of $942.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $935.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $952.47 million. Sabre posted sales of $900.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $3.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sabre.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Sabre had a return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $984.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SABR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Sabre from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sabre from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sabre has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

In other Sabre news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,841,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $265,075,701.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,230,303 shares of company stock worth $670,231,359 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 13.8% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at $5,137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 343.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 258,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 41.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 163,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabre (SABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.