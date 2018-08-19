Russell S. Minick Sells 9,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) insider Russell S. Minick sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $493,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,125.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $54.80 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Generac had a return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $494.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Pwmco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $8,967,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 51.3% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 193,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.98.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

