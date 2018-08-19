Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,749,413 Shares of GGP Inc (GGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,986,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,749,413 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of GGP worth $61,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of GGP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 118,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in GGP by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 185,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in GGP by 19.7% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 18,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in GGP by 4.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 80,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GGP by 15.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GGP in a report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GGP in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GGP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of GGP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 target price on shares of GGP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

GGP stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GGP Inc has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $24.23.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $583.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.94 million. GGP had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 24.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that GGP Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GGP

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

