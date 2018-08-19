Russel Metals Inc (RUS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th.

TSE:RUS opened at C$29.08 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$25.39 and a 1-year high of C$32.65.

In related news, insider John Gregory Reid purchased 57,871 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.11 per share, with a total value of C$1,048,043.81. Also, Director Annie Thabet purchased 1,500 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,575.00. Insiders have bought 63,121 shares of company stock worth $1,195,664 in the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RUS shares. Raymond James raised shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “c$27.28” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc processes and distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment purchases metal products from steel producers; and packages, processes, and sells carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, and stainless steel and aluminum products, as well as other non-ferrous specialty metals in a range of sizes, shapes, and specifications.

